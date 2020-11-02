Is PV Sindhu really retiring?

India's badminton champion P V Sindhu sent shockwaves across social media, with a tweet that read 'Denmark Open was the final straw. I Retire."

But wait, what exactly is she retiring from?

The ace player continued to elaborate on how the Covid-19 has taken a toll on the sport and on her personally as well.

In the same post, she said,"But how do I defeat this invisible virus that has the entire world in a fix? It has been months at home and we still question ourselves every time we step out. Internalizing all this and reading about so many heart-breaking stories online has got me to question a lot about myself and this world we live in. Not being aole to represent India in the Denmark Open was the last straw."

"Today, I choose to retire from this current sense of unrest. I retire from this negativity, the constant fear, uncertainty. I choose to retire from a complete lack of control over the unknown," she said.

So, P V Sindhu is certainly not retiring from the sport, not anytime soom either!

The Olympic silver-medallist also said, "Most importantly, I choose to retire from substandard hygiene standards and our lackacaisical attitude towards the virus.

We must not digress; we need to be better prepared. We must defeat this virus together. The choices we make today will define our future and the future of the next generation. We cannot afford to let them down."

"I may have given you guys a mini-heart attack; unprecedented times requires unprecedented measures. I guess I needed to get you guys to sit up and take notice. That being said, we must be hopeful about the light shining at the end of the tunnel," she said.

"Yes, Denmark Open didn't happen but that won't stop me from training. When life comes at you, one must come back twice as hard. So will I for the Asia Open," she said, making it clear that nothing can stop her from winning her battles, not even the pandemic.

"I refuse to give up without putting up a solid fight. I refuse to give up without conquering this fear. And will carry on doing so till we have a safer world," she said.

Sindhu on October 20 said she is in London to work on her nutrition and recovery needs with due consent of her family and coaches, denying reports of a fallout.