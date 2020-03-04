Japan still preparing for Olympics as planned

People wearing protective face masks are seen in front of the Giant Olympic rings at the waterfront area at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo. Credit: AFP Photo

Japan is preparing to host the Tokyo Summer Olympics as planned, the government's top spokesman said on Wednesday, amid speculation the Games could be postponed because of the coronavirus threat.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga made the comment at a regular news conference.

Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto had said on Tuesday that Tokyo's contract with the International Olympic Committee "could be interpreted as allowing a postponement" until the end of the year, although she reiterated that the government remained committed to the Games starting on July 24.

