Japan to put off sending officials to Beijing Olympics

Japan to put off sending officials to Beijing Olympics

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said this month he does not plan to attend the Games

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 24 2021, 04:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2021, 05:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP file photo

Japan is likely to shelve plans to send officials to the Winter Games in Beijing next year and will make an announcement as early as Friday, public broadcaster NHK said.

The United States and other Western countries have announced a diplomatic boycott of the Games over concerns about human rights in China but Japan has so far taken a softer tone.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said this month he does not plan to attend the Games, which are due to start in February.

The issue illustrates Tokyo's delicate position as a close ally of the United States that is also heavily reliant on China for trade and as a manufacturing base.

Kishida has faced rising pressure within his ruling Liberal Democratic Party to take a tougher stance on China, NHK said.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Japan
China
Winter Olympics
sports

What's Brewing

Elon Musk and chips in human brains

Elon Musk and chips in human brains

DH Toon | Booster dose for Yogi amid Omicron threat

DH Toon | Booster dose for Yogi amid Omicron threat

Rats chew up x-ray machine in Bihar hospital

Rats chew up x-ray machine in Bihar hospital

In Kerala, church and temple celebrate Xmas together

In Kerala, church and temple celebrate Xmas together

 