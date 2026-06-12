Jaspal Rana, Indian shooter and Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker's coach, passes away at 49

<p>Renowned Indian shooting coach and former Asian Games gold medallist Jaspal Rana died on Friday, after battling cardiac complications.</p><p>He was 49. </p><p>Rana is survived by his wife, Reena Rana, daughter Devanshi, son Yuvraj, father Narayan Singh Rana, and his two siblings, Sushma Singh and Subhash Rana.</p><p>According to National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Rana breathed his last at a Delhi hospital on Thursday night. Sources said he died of complications related to heart.</p><p>Rana's untimely death has left the shooting fraternity in a state of shock.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | South Korea snatch 2-1 win over Czech Republic in Group A opener.<p>Rana recently underwent a medical procedure after falling ill during the Indian contingent's return flight from the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany.</p><p>He was serving as the high-performance coach for Indian pistol shooters.</p><p>After a decorated career as an elite shooter, Rana transformed Indian shooting through his roles as junior national team coach and high-performance trainer.</p><p>His coaching contributions include mentoring Manu Bhaker and helping her secure a historic double bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics.</p><p>As a junior pistol coach since 2012, he has groomed teen sensations such as Saurabh Chaudhary, Anish Bhanwala, and Chinki Yadav. His work with the junior programme has created a massive pipeline of international talent.</p><p>The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) officially appointed him as the High-Performance coach for the 25m pistol discipline. Rana is credited with instituting rigorous training routines that perfectly replicated the pressure of actual Olympic matches.</p><p>The NRAI appointed Rana as a high-performance coach for the 25m pistol discipline in February 2025.</p><p>For his immense contributions to the sport and the development of the next generation of shooters, the government conferred on him the prestigious Dronacharya Award in 2020.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>