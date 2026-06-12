Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsother sports

Jaspal Rana, Indian shooter and Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker's coach, passes away at 49

Rana recently underwent a medical procedure after falling ill during the Indian contingent's return flight from the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 04:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2026, 04:28 IST
India NewsSports NewsShootingManu BhakerJaspal Rana

Follow us on :

Follow Us