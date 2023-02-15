J&K bags first position at 3rd Khelo India Winter Games

Hosts Jammu and Kashmir have maintained their supremacy in winter sports by bagging the first position with a tally of 26 gold medals at the third Khelo India Winter Games at Gulmarg.
Besides 26 golds, Jammu and Kashmir bagged 25 silver and 25 bronze medals in the five-day event, which concluded on Tuesday.
Maharashtra bagged the second position with 14 gold, eight silver and six bronze medals followed by Himachal Pradesh in third place with 10 golds.
Army also had 10 golds but were pushed to the fourth place as they secured 10 silver medals as against 14 won by Himachal Pradesh.
Haryana (8 gold), Ladakh (7 gold), Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu (6 gold each), Karnataka (5 gold) and Gujarat (4 gold) completed the top-10.
More than 1500 athletes from 29 states and union territories took part in the games.
