Juliette set to enhance her legacy

The Indian Turf Invitation Cup — the biggest event in the Indian racing calendar and perhaps the most competitive one — has been dominated by fillies who have won the last six races on the bounce. And it could become seven come Sunday with Juliette handed even odds to retain the crown she won so majestically in Chennai last year.

Very rarely do horses get such a high rating in an event as big as the Invitation Cup where the best of the best from across the country converge to fight for supremacy. But there’s a reason why bookmakers and punters are quite confident of the seven-year-old Juliette acing the Royal Arion Club Indian Turf Invitation Cup over 2400 metres at the Bangalore Turf Club.

To be ridden by CS Jodha and trained by Karthik Ganapathy, Juliette has been constantly defying age and producing one smashing run after another. She has won her last two races — both in Mumbai — and having competed in several blue riband events during a fantastic career where she’s triumphed on 12 out of 20 occasions she’s started, Juliette has the experience, class and pedigree to ensure the crown stays on her head for another year.

“She’s a great mare and keeps getting better with every race,” said a confident-looking Ganapathy. “CS (Jodha) has been riding her brilliantly and we hope to repeat the magic in Bengaluru. That would solidify her legacy.”

Champion jockey-turned-trainer Pesi Shroff, a shrewd tactician with an innate ability to win the big prizes, will be looking to halt Juliette in her tracks with his in-form filly King’s Ransom. The four-year-old, to be ridden by PS Chouhan, won the Indian Oaks and 1000 Guineas in Mumbai and Pune Derby this season. In her last start, she came a close second to Mirra, also in the running here, in the Indian Derby, considered a prelude to the Invitation weekend. Both Chouhan and Shroff would have conceived a plan and if they can execute it on Saturday, they could very well be holding the winner’s trophy.

Having said that, it’s hard to ignore Mirra who stole the show in the Indian Derby. The four-year-old, which won the Bangalore Oaks 'Ladies Derby’ here, will once again be piloted by Antony Raj and stands a great chance of scoring the India Derby-Invitation Cup double.

La Reina and Wall Street possess the potential to cause an upset while Supernatural is the dark horse.