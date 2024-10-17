Jyothi KV prevail in low-scoring game

<p>Bengaluru: Nayan (3/27), Tarun (3/16) and Shashank (3/14) grabbed three wickets apiece to fashion a thrilling one-run win for Jyothi Kendriya Vidyalaya over Alpine Public School in an extremely low-scoring KM Ramprasad Shield under-16 inter-school 3rd Division game here.</p>.<p><strong>Brief scores:</strong> Jyothi Kendriya Vidyalaya: 68 all out in 17.4 overs (Sachit Galatagi 4-15) bt Alpine Public School: 67 all out in 23.4 overs (Nayan 3-27, Tarun 3-16, Shashank 3-14).</p>.<p>Air Force School: 108 all out in 24.4 overs (Rohith 30; Kalash G Newar 3-25, Porav Shikar 2-23, Shaurya Raj 2-18, Chiranth 2-17) lt to Presidency School, Bangalore North: 109/6 in 17.4 overs (Kalash G Newar 25; Deepak 2-21, Chaitanya 2-16).</p>.<p>Vibgyor High School, Horamavu: 189/7 in 29 overs (Ram Alla 42, Datta Shashank 60; Pranshu 3-39, Nandan 2-30) bt Whitefield Global School: 130 all out in 21.5 overs (Vivaan 38, Easwar 34; Vikyath Chowdarey 2-26, Akil Kumar 4-30, Hieran Madev 2-19).</p>.<p>Zen International School: 144/5 in 30 overs (Shubhan 2-26, Elwin 3-7) bt National Public School, Kengeri: 57 all out in 15.2 (Adithya 2-19, Roshan 3-18, Mallikarjuna 2-4).</p>.<p>National Public School, Whitefield: 124 all out in 23.5 overs (Adarsh 2-24, Dhruva 3-21, Arnava 3-22, Vrishank 2-18) lt to JSS Public School, BSK: 125/1 in 22 overs (Adarsh 48).</p>.<p>Soundarya Central School: 94 all out in 26.2 overs (Advaith 2-9, Shamanth 4-13) lt to Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir B-82: 97/2 in 15.4 overs (Ruchitaksh 49; Preetham 2-22).</p>.<p>Sri Aurobindo Memorial School: 148/7 in 28 overs (Kavy Dugar 28, Arghya 34, Krishna 33; Dinesh 3-17) bt Gopalan International School: 74 all out in 20.2 overs (Bhaasvan 25; Krishna 2-9, Kavy 3-10).</p>.<p class="ListBody">Delhi Public School, Whitefield: 199/4 in 24 overs (Ayan Mauherjee 62, Jairaj 40) bt Mirambika School For New Age: 125 all out in 19.4 overs (Dhruv 2-17, Ayaan Ali 2-26, Aditya 3-15).</p>.<p class="ListBody">Nagarjuna Vidyaniketan: 76 all out in 20.1 overs (Burhan 2-10, Akshay 2-17, Rohith Reddy 2-16) lt to New Baldwin International School, B-106: 77/3 in 9.1 overs.</p>.<p class="ListBody">Jain International School, Bangarpet: 87 all out in 25 overs (Darshan 25; Shamanth Sai 5-19) lt to Vidyaniketan School: 88/7 in 13.5 overs (Nihal 33; Prajwal 2-16).</p>.<p class="ListBody">Delhi Public School, Electronic City: 153/9 in 30 overs (Vedanth 32, Anshuman 39; Parinith 2-27, Samarth Sunil 2-27, Sumanth S Nadig 2-26, Jathasya Gowda 2-27) lt to National Hill View Public School: 154/3 in 27.2 overs (Dheemanth Kumar 63, Samarth Sunil 43).</p>.<p class="ListBody">St Francis School, ICSE: 207/4 in 30 overs (Pravin Vijay 31, Mahith Bandi 84, Harsha 68) bt Holy Cross School: 57 all out in 20.1 overs (Prabhat Kumar 2-10, Vignesh 2-13, Unnath Shetty 3-6).</p>.<p class="ListBody">Vidya Bharathi English School: 187/6 in 28 overs (Deeraj 79, Karthik 27; Kaushal 3-48) bt Baldwin Boys High School: 128 all out in 22.1 overs (Darshan 54; Rohith Raj 3-28, Shivshakti 2-25, Karthik 3-7).</p>.<p class="ListBody">Capitol Public School: 167/5 in 29 overs (Hemanth 47; Jeyakeshava 2-34) bt Vibgyor High, HSR: 168/7 in 27.5 overs (Krithik Sai 27; Vaasudevan 3-41).</p>.<p class="ListBody">Sri Chaitanya Techno School, B-10: 143/6 in 20 overs (Hemank 33; Sanjith 2-31) lt to Sri Vani Public School, B-10: 144/5 in 18 overs (Hridhaan 30, Yashwanth 42; Nikhil 2-15).</p>.<p class="ListBody">Gnanodhaya International School: 83 all out in 20.1 overs (Tushith Kumar 50; Sasmith S Shetty 3-11, Aarav Jain 4-17) lt to National Public School, Yeshwanthpur: 84/1 in 8.3 overs (Ansh Porwal 46, Sasmith S Shetty 28).</p>.<p class="ListBody">Deccan International School: 84 all out in 24 overs (Vallabh 4-31, Kritish 2-7, Aadyot 2-19) lt to National Public School, B-8: 85/2 in 10.3 (Vedanth Sharma 48).</p>