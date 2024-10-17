Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsother sports

Jyothi KV prevail in low-scoring game

Jyothi Kendriya Vidyalaya: 68 all out in 17.4 overs (Sachit Galatagi 4-15) bt Alpine Public School: 67 all out in 23.4 overs (Nayan 3-27, Tarun 3-16, Shashank 3-14).
DHNS
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 22:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 22:06 IST
Sports NewsCricket

Follow us on :

Follow Us