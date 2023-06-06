K Srikanth wins; Sindhu, Prannoy out of Singapore Open

PTI
PTI, Singapore,
  • Jun 06 2023, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 15:39 ist
Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu. Credit: PTI, Reuters File Photo

Kidambi Srikanth made a winning start but PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy were ousted from the Singapore Open Super 750 tournament after suffering contrasting losses in the opening round here on Tuesday.

Srikanth, a 2021 world championships silver medallist, beat Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen 21-15 21-19 in the opening round of men's singles competition.

Lakshya fights hard but loses in three games against Kunlavut in Thailand Open

The former world number one will meet either Japan's Kenta Nishimoto or Chinese Taipei's Chia Hao Lee next.

Up against world number 1 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, defending champion Sindhu fought hard before going down 21-18 19-21 17-21 in a little over an hour. Sindhu had also made a first-round exit from Thailand Open last week.

Prannoy, who came into the tournament after claiming his maiden BWF title at Malaysia Masters, couldn't match the young Kodai Naraoka, losing 15-21 19-21 to the third seeded Japanese in 56 minutes.

Doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, however, made a good start after claiming a 21-16 21-15 win over France's Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar in their opening match.

Sports News
Badminton
Singapore Open
Kidambi Srikanth
P V Sindhu
H S Prannoy

