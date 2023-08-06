Karnataka government gets tough with BTC

The tussle for the prime property has been going on for close to five decades, but the latest move could hurt the BTC more than before since their coffers are already drying up in the wake of the GST hike.

As far back as 2008, the BS Yeddiyurappa government officially announced that they would be shifting the race course. But the BTC took the Government to court, saying the land was given to them ‘as largesse’ by the Maharaja of Mysore on a condition “we can run the property as long as we conduct horse racing, and horse racing only,” said a steward.

The BTC, however, lost the case in the High Court, and were asked to vacate the premises in six months. Subsequently, BTC appealed in the Supreme Court, where they managed to receive a leave order.

The club, though originally compliant with the move, haven’t been cornered in this manner in the last decade or so since the shifting issue has come up. Also, the case has remained dormant in court for a significant period of time. But, this time around, the government may push for an early hearing of the matter.

“The BTC has never been against moving out,” said another senior steward. “In fact, the venue is not in great shape, but the locations we were suggested were not suitable due to various reasons.”

Owing to the status quo, no modifications can be made to the existing structure and therefore it is showing its age. As for the other locations suggested, it is said that three of them were earmarked but none of them fits the bill.

“See, it will take around 3-4 years to build a new race track, and it is a big project in terms of capital and work. Given our financial situation now, it’s a tough ask for us. But in that interim period, we were led to believe that we can continue to operate out of this venue. Again, this is provided we promise to move out,” said another steward.

An already-tense BTC Managing Committee is making moves to ensure that they can regain the license and return to working ways. The CM also said that he would summon another meeting with other Government nominees and officials in attendance.

“See, this happened four-five years ago, where we didn’t get a license for four months, but we managed to come through,” said a senior committee member. “There was some discord between BTC members and the Government in the past but that was sorted out and I think we’re in a good position to have a fruitful conversation now. We are okay with the Government’s demands, we have been so for a long time now, but we also want the sport to continue to function, meaning we need a good location and some assistance from them.

“But we would like to start functions while conversations go on. This standstill is unhealthy for the sport and to the lives and careers of so many involved,” he added.

Not only is the fate of the remaining four races from the Summer Season hanging in the balance, but BTC’s future as well.