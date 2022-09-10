Karnataka retain championship at Aquatic Championships

Karnataka extended their stranglehold in swimming as they clinched the overall championship at the 75th Senior National Aquatic Championships which concluded at the Dr. Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex in Guwahati on Saturday.

Karnataka finished overall swimming champions with 250 points, with 129 points coming from the men’s division with women’s division contributing 121 points. The State finished with 14 gold, four silver and 11 bronze medals, comfortably ahead of the second-placed SSCB (6 gold, 4 silver, 2 bronze).

Siva on song

Karnataka’s Siva S was adjudged the best swimmer in the men’s division, following a performance that saw him rake in three golds and one silver medal while setting one meet record. In the women’s division, Maana Patel of Gujarat was the standout with three gold and one bronze medal while breaking one meet record and matching another.

On the final day of the action, Chahat Arora stole the show by breaking the meet record twice in the 100m breaststroke event.

The Punjab swimmer broke the meet record in the heats in the morning with a time of 1:14.38s. She then bettered that in the final, clocking 1:13.61s.

This is also the best Indian performance in the event.

“My coach (Asian Games medallist Sandeep Sejwal) said to go as fast as I can, even in the heats. So I did. I wanted to break it again in the final, there was no stress on me because I had already got the record in the morning,” Chahat said after her swim.

Meanwhile, Maana matched her previous meet record of 1:04.33s en route to the 100m backstroke gold.

For Karnataka, Aneesh S Gowda (200m freestyle) and Siva (100m backstroke) won their third individual gold medals of the meet while Sambhavv R, Utkrash S Patil and Manavi Varma won bronze medals.

Results: Men: 200m freestyle: Aneesh S Gowda (Kar) 1:52.49, 1; Vishal Grewal (Del) 1:53.04, 2; Sambhavv R (Kar) 1:54.55, 3.

100m backstroke: Siva S (Kar) 57.59, 1; Vinayak V (SSCB) 57.81, 2; Utkarsh S Patil (Kar) 58.38, 3.

200m butterfly: Aryan Panchal (Guj) 2:02.97, 1; Sanu Debnath (RSPB) 2:04.97, 2; Bikram Changmai (Asm), Harsh Saroha (Har) 2:05.24, 3.

100m breaststroke: Likith SP (SSCB) 1:02.54, 1; Danush Suresh (TN) 1:03.71, 2; Anoop Augustine (RSPB) 1:04.74, 3.

Women: 800m freestyle: Bhavya Sachdeva (Del) 9:17.25, 1; Vritti Agarwal (Tel) 9:24.25, 2; Richa Mishra (Pol) 9:30.78, 3.

100m backstroke: Maana Patel (Guj) 1:04.33, 1; Soubrity Mondal (Ben) 1:07.01. 2; Palak Joshi (Mah) 1:07.96, 3.

200m butterfly: Astha Choudhury (Asm) 2:22.59, 1; Kanya Nayyar (MP) 2:24.37, 2; Vritti Agarwal (Tel) 2:24.48, 3.

100m breaststroke: Chahat Arora (Pun) 1:13.61 (NMR, OR: Chahat Arora 1:14.38, Guwahati, 2022), 1; Jyoti Patil (Mah) 1:16.33, 2; Manavi Varma (Kar) 1:16.99, 3.

100m freestyle: Shivangi Sarma (Asm) 57.73, 1; Avantika Sudhir Chavan (RSPB) 59.29, 2; Mahi Swetraj (Bih) 59.78, 3.

Best swimmer: Men: Siva S (Kar) (3 gold, 1 silver, 1NMR); Women: Maana Patel (Guj) (3 gold, 1 bronze, 1NMR).

Team championship: Men: Karnataka (129 points). Women: Karnataka (121 points).

Overall championship: Karnataka (250 points).

Diving team championship: Men: 1. SSCB (32 points), 2. RSPB (17 points).Women: 1. RSPB (24 points), 2. Maharashtra (18 points). Water polo: Men: 1. RSPB, 2. SSCB, 3. Police, 4. Bengal. Best player: Rohit BS (RSPB), Best goalkeeper: Shyam Kumar (Police).

Women: 1. Police, 2. Kerala, 3. Bengal, 4. Maharashtra. Best player: Piyali Santra (Police). Best goalkeeper: Sanjili Vankhade (Mah).