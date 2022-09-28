Karnataka’s Charvi crowned U-8 world cadet champion

Trailing by a point after 10 rounds with one final round to go, only a win could have ensured Charvi Anilkumar the prestigious title.

The eight-year-old from Karnataka lived-up to her ‘whizz-kid’ tag by winning the 11th round to equal scores at 9.5 points with Bodhana Sivanandan of England. Charvi, however, bagged the girls’ under-8 title on better tie-break score at the FIDE World Cadets Championship held in Batumi, Georgia on Tuesday.

Charvi’s compatriot Shubhi Gupta emerged victorious in the girls’ U-12 title while Safin Safarullakhan ended his campaign in third position in the Open 10 category to help India finish with two golds and a bronze. The three medals meant India took the second spot in the medals tally behind FIDE represented athletes with four medals (2 golds, 1 silver, 1 bronze) and ahead of France who won two gold medals.

Seeded fifth in the field of 83 players, Bengaluru’s Charvi, playing white in the last round on the checkerboard, defeated lower-ranked Russian Kuraeva Sofya Rom (who played under the FIDE flag) for a tie.

Coached by International Master Shivananda BS, Charvi had earlier drawn the match with second seed Bodhana in the eighth round and defeated third seed Veselow Zoe of England in the 10th round.

Close on the heels of another upcoming chess prodigy Pranav Anand, who won the U-16 world chess championship less than a fortnight ago, Chavi became the second from Karnataka to pocket a world title.

The class three student of Capitol Public School in the city, increased her rating by 58 points after her latest win.

She now heads to the Asian Youth Chess Championship in Indonesia scheduled to be held in October.

Charvi has been making headlines since the beginning of the year when she was crowned the under-8 and under-10 champion in the National Girls chess tournament in Vijayawada and Jammu respectively.

She followed it up by stunning everybody to secure the first place in the FIDE-rated under-15 State Open Category Championship in Mysuru in June.