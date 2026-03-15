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Karnataka's Purushotham wins India Open Jump Competition

In the women's long jump, young Lakshadweep girl Mubassina Mohammed continued to impress as the 20-year-old athlete dominated the field to her new personal best of 6.38 metres.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 18:47 IST
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Purushotham Ham and Mubassina Mohammed won the men

Purushotham Ham and Mubassina Mohammed won the men

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Published 15 March 2026, 18:47 IST
BengaluruSports NewsAthleticsHigh Jump

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