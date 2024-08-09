Keep persisting: British Indian chess prodigy Shreyas Royal on feat as youngest grandmaster

Shreyas, who was born in India, moved to the UK at the age of three with parents Jitendra and Anju Singh from Bangalore six years ago. Back in 2018, ECF had campaigned for the boy to stay on in the UK and hone his talent. In a joint letter to then home secretary Sajid Javid, Labour MPs Rachel Reeves and Matthew Pennycook – now Cabinet ministers – had said the UK would lose an "exceptional talent" if Shreyas were to leave due to his father’s visa running out.