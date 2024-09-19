Kerala equestrian becomes first Indian to complete FEI Endurance World Championship

Thiruvananthapuram: Nida Anjum Chelat, a 22-year-old equestrian from Kerala, has successfully completed the FEI Endurance World Championship for seniors in Monpazier in France conducted by the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) on September 7.

According to a statement, she is the first Indian to complete the FEI Endurance world championship for seniors. She competed against 118 riders from 40 countries. Only a total of 45 participants managed to complete the race which involved a tough competition from global equestrian powerhouses such as the UAE, Bahrain, Spain, France and Italy.