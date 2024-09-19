Kerala equestrian becomes first Indian to complete FEI Endurance World Championship

Thiruvananthapuram: Nida Anjum Chelat, a 22-year-old equestrian from Kerala, has successfully completed the FEI Endurance World Championship for seniors in Monpazier in France conducted by the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) on September 7.
According to a statement, she is the first Indian to complete the FEI Endurance world championship for seniors. She competed against 118 riders from 40 countries. Only a total of 45 participants managed to complete the race which involved a tough competition from global equestrian powerhouses such as the UAE, Bahrain, Spain, France and Italy.
Chelat completed the 160 km course in just 10 hours, 23 minutes riding on her 12-year-old mare, Petra del Rey.
Chelat had completed the FEI Equestrian World Endurance Championship for juniors and young riders last year. A native of Malappuram district in Kerala, Chelat resides in Dubai.
Published 19 September 2024, 17:11 IST