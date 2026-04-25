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Kibet, Chelangat lead the charge in TCS World 10K run in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, the domestic field promises competition as the course record holders and defending champions Abhishek Pal and Sanjivani Jadhav are back to defend their titles.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 17:11 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 17:11 IST
BengaluruSports NewsrunningTCS World 10K

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