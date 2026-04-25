Kibet, Chelangat lead the charge in TCS World 10K run in Bengaluru

<p>With two-time Olympic gold medallist Joshua Cheptegei not returning to defend his men’s elite title, the 18th edition of TCS World 10K in Bengaluru may, at first glance, seem to miss a bit of its usual star power.</p>.<p>However, the excitement is very much intact, largely because at least four of the elite runners in the field are well within striking distance of the meet record. With multiple athletes already clocking sub-28 timings this season, the pace at the front is expected to be relentless. The current course record of 27:38, set by Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli in 2022, could genuinely come under threat if conditions play along.</p>.Namma Metro services to start early this Sunday for TCS World 10K Bengaluru.<p>That being said, Bengaluru’s rising morning heat adds an interesting twist. Most of these African runners train in relatively cooler conditions, typically around 18-19 degrees Celsius, and adjusting to temperatures that could climb to 25-26 degrees by race end will be a factor. Expect a slightly cautious start before things potentially open up later in the race.</p>.<p>Leading the charge is Uganda’s young sensation Harbert Kibet, who clocked a blistering personal best of 26:39 in 10K Castellon, Spain, earlier this year and currently sits atop the road runners in the 10K distance.</p>.<p>Close on his heels is Burundi’s Rodrigue Kwizera, who comes in with a national record of 26:54 and strong momentum after his Prague performance. Ethiopia’s Gemechu Dida is another name to watch as his recent half-marathon outing suggests he could push closer to his personal best if he finds rhythm early.</p>.<p>The women’s race, meanwhile, is shaping up to be just as gripping as defending champion Sarah Chelangat returns looking to reassert her authority, but she won’t have it easy.</p>.<p>Kenya’s Brenda Jepchirchir, in red-hot form this season, and Ethiopia’s Fantaye Belanyeh, who brings solid half-marathon credentials, are both capable of making this a tight contest, with the course record of 30:35 also quietly in sight.</p>.<p><strong>Domestic field</strong></p>.<p>Meanwhile, the domestic field promises competition as the course record holders and defending champions Abhishek Pal and Sanjivani Jadhav are back to defend their titles.</p>.TCS World 10K Run: BBMP counters Tejasvi Surya’s allegation of bad roads .<p>With the Asian Games lined up later in the year, a happy hunting ground for Indian athletes, some of the best domestic names have showed up for the event. Partly because they also trained nearby at SAI Bengaluru and Kunoor.</p>.<p>Two-time champion Abhishek, who set the track record last year, will see a threat to his throne from 'Marathon medic' Karthik Kerkara, who sent shockwaves around the Indian circuit earlier this season. Also in the run are Karnataka runner Shailesh Kushwaha, who dominated the Indian Athletics Series 3 in Delhi earlier this year, and his training partner Harmanjot Singh.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, 2017 Asian Championships medallist Sanjivani, who has failed to impress at the international level in a long time, will be facing challenges from Lili Das and 3000m steeplechaser Preeti Lamba, who prepares for the season with the 10k flat. </p>