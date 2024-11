Krisha Verma strikes gold, five others win silver at U19 World Boxing C'ships

While Krisha notched up a unanimous 5-0 decision over Germany's Simon Lerika in the 75kg summit clash, Chanchal Chaudhary (women's 48kg), Anjali Kumari Singh (women's 57kg), Vini (women's 60kg), Akanksha Phalaswal (women's 70kg) and Rahul Kundu (men's 75kg) lost their respective finals.