La Reina smashes the field in style

Even as the nonplussed filly was still catching her breath after an epic 2400-metre race at the Bengaluru Turf Club, members of the Queen Gambit Racing Syndicate draped her with a sash. The purple strip with gold lettering poignantly read: 'La Reina - The Queen'.

The youngster with only one victory to her name since starting her journey on the exact same day a year ago, trumped most cynosures, including some of her owners in the stands, when she made a late dash past some of her more celebrated rivals to claim the Wolf 777 Bangalore Derby crown on Thursday.

Jockey Neeraj Rawal, dressed in the same purple with a gold cross, wore a look of exhaustion and elation, while trainer Padmanabhan remained fairly stoic in the face of yet another classic victory for him - after all, he has 110 of them now. The owners, however, revelled in the victory for La Reina was not expected to come this far, not after getting caught in a muddle mid-way through the race.

After Prague and George Everest hit the front with La Reina on their tail, it was hard to see the three manage this pace for long. Meanwhile, favourite Ashwa Magadheera and contender Trevalius adopted a wait-and-watch strategy as they both tucked into formation and rode just outside the rails.

Rawal played the gambit and started to peel away from the chaos, adopting a marginally wider line as the race approached the final stretch. The ploy, designed to avoid getting boxed in, paid off as La Reina went past a tiring George Everest and was now on Prague's heels.

With the finish line in sight, the colts all started to make their push while the only other filly apart from La Reina - Victoria Punch - started feeling the effects of the pace. As did George Everest as the colt was quickly relegated to ninth while those who were biding their time went for glory.

Some adopted an imprudent racing line after going too wide, and some were still racing with their heels clicking against the railing, but La Reina found the sweet spot.

With Prague on fumes and falling back quickly, Last Wish, Ashwa Magadheera and Trevalius - to a degree - considered attacking La Reina with seconds left.

Little did they know that the youngster had brilliant lungs on her. La Reina made the final push with Rawal whipping her to a consistent rhythm.... the race was finally won and yet another Derby was done.

But had it not been for the surprise element in La Reina's run, and a couple of brilliantly close races with come-from-behind runs, an onlooker would have assumed this was just another race day.

The ambience lacked vigour, the ensembles were underwhelming and the sparse crowd couldn't do justice to the a larger-than-life venue and pauses between races drab without anticipation.

All of those concerns, however, remained suspended for two minutes, 31.62 seconds as La Reina reigned under the evening sun.