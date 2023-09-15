Lahiri wants to bring LIV Golf event to India

One of the things that Bryson as a captain has done is include all of us in a lot of conversations. And one of them he had with us was, what can the Crushers do for you (Anirban, Charles, Paul)? What are your charitable inclinations, goals, ambitions etc etc that he can contribute to. My long-term goal is to grow junior golf in India, to give back to the game in India in anyway possible and there have been things on that end that I have been working on. Bryson has assured me that the Crushers and he would love to help and be a part of that initiative whenever that becomes a reality.