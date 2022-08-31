Lakshya Sen makes second round exit from Japan Open

Lakshya Sen makes second round exit from Japan Open, loses to Japan's Kenta Nishimoto

The 21-year-old from Almora, a 2021 world championships bronze medallist, went down 21-18 14-21 13-21 to world number 21 Nishimoto in a men's singles

PTI
PTI, Osaka,
  • Aug 31 2022, 10:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2022, 10:38 ist
Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen. Credit: PTI File Photo

Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Japan's Kenta Nishimoto in the second round to make an early exit from the Japan Open Super 750 badminton tournament on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old from Almora, a 2021 world championships bronze medallist, went down 21-18 14-21 13-21 to world number 21 Nishimoto in a men's singles match that lasted an hour and six minutes.

Also Read | Defending champion Raducanu crashes out in US Open first round

It was his first defeat to the Japanese in two meetings.

Fast-rising men's doubles pairing of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, who jumped nine places to reach world number 26 after a quarterfinal finish at the World Championships, lost 21-19 21-23 15-21 to Korean combination of Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho.

Mixed doubles pair of Juhi Dewangan and Venkat Gaurav Prasad lost 11-21 10-21 to Chinese top seed Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong in 23 minutes.

Badminton
lakshya sen
Sports News

