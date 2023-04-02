Lakshya Sen takes a step back to recharge

Going through a low patch, Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen on Sunday said he took a "little break" to focus on his "mental and physical health".

The 21-year-old from Almora, who claimed the India Open Super 500 and the CWG gold and a silver at the All England Championships in 2022, is currently at his low as he made early exits from a series of tournaments this season.

His struggles also reflected in his rankings as he slipped to world number 25 from six in November last year.

"I wanted to take a moment to talk about the importance of taking a break, I've come to realise that sometimes, the best thing we can do for ourselves is to take a step back and recharge. So, I took a little break from the normal to focus on myself and bounce back from these setbacks," Sen said in the post on social media.

"I was spending time with loved ones, pursuing hobbies I enjoy, and taking care of my mental and physical health.

"I've realised that it's not a sign of weakness, but rather a sign of strength and self-awareness. Take care of yourselves, and I'll see you all soon."

Sen had failed to defend his title at the India Open and also lost in the second round of All England and made a first round exit at the German Open in March.

There are no world tour events lined up in April and the next important tournament is scheduled in the second half of next month starting with the Sudirman Cup (May 14-21) followed by two super 500 tournaments -- Malaysia Masters (May 23-28) and Thailand Open (May 30 to June 4).