Legal hitch delays Olympic team skating medals

The medals ceremony for the team figure skating at the Beijing Olympics has been delayed by a legal issue, the IOC said on Wednesday.

The Russian team won the gold medal with the United States taking silver and Japan bronze, but the ceremony was removed from its scheduled slot on Tuesday.

International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams cited a "legal consultation" with the sport's governing body, the International Skating Union.

"We have athletes that have won medals involved," Adams said at the daily IOC media briefing, without giving further details.

Some of the skaters involved in the team competition are also taking part in the men's singles event, which finishes on Thursday, after which they would leave China.

"Everyone is doing absolutely everything that the situation can be resolved as soon as possible," Adams said.

"As you know, legal issues can sometimes drag on," he said.

