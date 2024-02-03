Lewis Hamilton to join Ferrari from Mercedes in 2025: All you need to know

Seven-time F1 champion is switching to Ferrari after a highly successful time with Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season -- a move that has shocked the racing world.

Here is all you need to know about the transfer:

Lewis Hamilton had a two-year deal with Mercedes that would have seen him race with them till the end of 2025, but there was also a release clause which Hamilton triggered to force the move to Ferrari.

As for why he chose Ferrari remains largely unanswered since Hamilton, in his statements, expressed belief that Mercedes could bounce back and take the game to Red Bull.

While details of his deal with Ferrari are not completely out yet, it was announced that Hamilton has signed a 'multi-year' deal with the Italian racing side.

It remains unknown now who will step into Hamilton's shoes at Mercedes, but 'Maybe it's a chance to do something bold', as team boss Toto Wolff hinted.