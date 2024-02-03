Lewis Hamilton to join Ferrari from Mercedes in 2025: All you need to know

Seven-time F1 champion is switching to Ferrari after a highly successful time with Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season -- a move that has shocked the racing world.
Here is all you need to know about the transfer:
Lewis Hamilton had a two-year deal with Mercedes that would have seen him race with them till the end of 2025, but there was also a release clause which Hamilton triggered to force the move to Ferrari.
As for why he chose Ferrari remains largely unanswered since Hamilton, in his statements, expressed belief that Mercedes could bounce back and take the game to Red Bull.
While details of his deal with Ferrari are not completely out yet, it was announced that Hamilton has signed a 'multi-year' deal with the Italian racing side.
It remains unknown now who will step into Hamilton's shoes at Mercedes, but 'Maybe it's a chance to do something bold', as team boss Toto Wolff hinted.
Some of the likely replacements are Carlos Sainz, the Spaniard whose spot in Ferrari Hamilton has taken. This would be a clean swap and Ferrari has been only lukewarm towards Sainz thus far.
Alex Albon, the ex-Red Bull driver could also be a choice, and Mercedes might also consider the 17-year-old Andrea Antonelli, the Italian who is yet to debut in Formula Two but is considered a talent to watch out for. He is already under contract with Mercedes.
Michael Schumacher's son, Mick is the official reserve, while other names in the ring are Esteban Ocon, Valtteri Bottas, Fernando Alonso, and even Sebastian Vettel - who although, would have to be persuaded to come out of retirement.
This has not been Hamilton's first big move either. In September 2012, Hamilton's move to Mercedes from McLaren, where he'd stayed since he was 13, was announced. At the time, Mercedes was not having a great season, but Hamilton joined and eventually turned it around.
He's moving to Ferrari when the team is down on its luck, and perhaps a turnaround could be on the cards again.
(With Reuters inputs)