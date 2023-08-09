Likith stands vindicated after FINA ban on Uzbek officials

The Olympic qualification event was later declared invalid. And a week ago, the Uzbek officials were handed a five-year suspension by FINA (swimming’s world governing body) following a detailed investigation.

In what can be termed a poetic justice, there were the two Uzbek swimmers who helped Likith in putting together the documents that served as proof to strengthen the case.

The duo were also instrumental in the Indian getting a full scholarship to pursue MSc in Strategic Leadership and Design at the University of Indianapolis where he also competed in NCAA swim leagues.

“It gives a voice for the athletes and puts fair play into the fore,” said Likith after a friend forwarded an article about the news through WhatsApp. “I’m so sure malpractices will not be completely weeded out because of this one suspension. But it’s a step towards making the sport cleaner,” he added.

Recollecting the ordeal that ensued at the tournament, Likith elaborated how a faulty touchpad system helped the officials tamper with the timings.

“None of us knew our proper time unless our coach or someone outside the pool clocked us. It was very evident and clear because the timings they printed were faster by 5-10 seconds when compared to the one clocked manually. Everybody knew it was being manipulated but nobody came forward to voice it out,” explained Likith.

This was when the youngster decided to protest and bring the wrongdoings of the officials to the notice of everyone. Though Likith realised that the uproar would lead to consequences, he stood firm on what he was fighting for. The courage, he said, came from a strict family upbringing.

"My parents are extremely bold and have always told me to stand for what is right. I was going through a difficult phase, training alone with a friend-turned coach, which also triggered me to speak out.

“With the pools closed due to Covid, we struggled to find a place to train. Everything was a hassle and I didn't want to let someone snatch the efforts we (himself, parents and coach) put in for their selfish motives. It was unfair on deserving swimmers to miss a chance to go to the Olympics. It was an impulsive move. Emotions took over. But in the end it was all worth it,” he noted.

Ignoring the detractors, the breaststroke specialist who trains under coach Lokesh at the Nettakallappa Aquatic Centre, is grateful to the support he received from all quarters.

“Abhinav Bindra sent a letter stating that he was proud of what I did. Anthony Erwin (Olympic medallist with two World Championship golds) and a lot of coaches from the USA stood by me and supported my cause.”

Having returned to the city in March following his graduation, the swimmer said he has long forgotten the entire episode and is now only focussed on the upcoming Asian Games after being included in the Indian squad.