Lovlina returns home to rousing welcome

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain walked barefoot the last stretch to her Baromukhia residence in Assam’s Golaghat district on Tuesday to the arms of her waiting mother, whom the pugilist had not met for nearly a year fearing transmission of germs after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Borgohain residence was witness to emotional scenes as Lovlina, the youngest daughter of the family, was given a rousing welcome by the people.

Lovlina went home for an overnight stay after scripting history by winning a bronze at the Tokyo Olympic.

Her mother Mamoni Borgohain had undergone a kidney transplant last year and Lovlina had visited her mother briefly in September, her father Tiken Borgohain told PTI. After the visit, the 23-year-old boxer had tested positive for Covid-19.

It had denied her of crucial training time for the Olympics, but she had fought back to regain health and went on to become the first athlete from Assam to win an Olympic medal.

“She is back home after almost a year. It is a big moment for us. She will be back for a longer time after August 25 perhaps,” her father said.

Lovlina was received by a large number of people from Golaghat on reaching Dimapur airport in neighbouring Nagaland on Tuesday afternoon. Among those who welcomed her at the airport were BJP MLA Biswajit Phukan, and the district deputy commissioner and superintendent of police.

She was escorted to her village, a distance of nearly 55 km from Dimapur, in a convoy of four wheelers and two wheelers as people lined up on both sides of the road to greet her. Many of them loudly cheered Lovlina, while many gifted her ‘gamochas’ (traditional Assamese towels) and flower bouquets along the route.

It took more than three hours for Lovlina’s convoy to reach the Barpathar Higher Secondary School playground where she was accorded a public felicitation, which was organised by Dhansiri District Sports Association.

Assam ministers Ajanta Neog and Atul Bora, besides Phukan were present at the programme, where local organisations too felicitated Lovlina for her achievement. An emotional Lovlina thanked the people for the felicitation and said she will work harder to bring more glory for her state and country.

From the public felicitation, she proceeded to her residence and was welcomed in the traditional manner amidst the beating of ‘khols’ (drums). Her twin elder sisters stood at the courtyard to welcome her and the three siblings broke down hugging each other.

Lovlina, who had told reporters before reaching her house that she will refrain from being near her mother as she (Lovlina) has been in touch with many people and could be carrying germs, could not resist when her mother engulfed her in a hug at the doorstep. Tears of happiness flowed freely as the villagers cheered their star daughter.

A feast was arranged by them in her honour on Tuesday night. A 50-kg cake was also cut by Lovlina in her house, with Phukan and ministers Bimal Bora and Jogen Mohan in attendance, along with her family and local people.

Lovlina is scheduled to leave home on Wednesday as she has several felicitation and other programmes lined up in different cities. She had visited Guwahati on August 12 and was felicitated by Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.