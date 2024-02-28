Made in Calcutta, played in UK: The curious case of the Calcutta Cup

Scotland clinched rugby's oldest international trophy -- the Calcutta Cup -- for the fourth time in a row after beating England 30-21 at Murrayfield Stadium in the Scottish capital, Edinburgh, on February 25.

The fixture was played in front of nearly 70,000 rugby fans

According to report in Al Jazeera, this is the 44th time the Scots have picked up the bragging rights against their fiercest rivals, with England having won 71 times, and the fixture being played to a draw 16 times.