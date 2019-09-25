Magbegor the force behind Australia’s domination

Australia have dominated the proceedings in their two victories against Philippines and New Zealand at the ongoing FIBA Women’s Asia Cup Division ‘A’ basketball tournament here.

In the Opals squad, boasting of six players with WNBA experience in their resumes, the performance of the 20-year-old Ezi Magbegor has stood out.

The Centre, who plays for Melbourne Boomers in the Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL), was the top performer against Pilipinas on Tuesday, setting the stage alight with 18 points, six rebounds and three blocks. On Wednesday against New Zealand, she produced another solid show, shining with 14 points and six rebounds.

“I think this game was better than yesterday’s, we played as a team. Obviously, New Zealand were tougher opponents. We matched up well against them. The team is doing well and we’re looking to get better as each game goes,” said Magbegor on Wednesday.

Ezi uses her tall stature (193 cm) with great effect to disrupt play at the back. At the same time, she comes up with different ways to score when on offence.

This display isn’t a surprise considering she was the first Australian to receive scholarship offer from US college University of Connecticut, also known as UCONN, the No. 1 side in women’s college basketball. She declined the chance and chose to stay in Australia and play with professionals in the WNBL.

It turned out to be the right decision. In 2018, she was included in the Australian squad that finished runners-up in the FIBA Women’s World Cup.

Now a regular for the Opals, Magbegor is grateful to her team-mates for helping her through this journey. “The transition has been really smooth. I’ve been pretty lucky to have such a great group of girls. I am part of the Opals group. They’ve welcomed me into the team. I don’t feel like a rookie or a new one in the team,” she said.

Earlier this year, she was selected by Seattle Storm as the 12th overall pick in the first round of the 2019 WNBA Draft. Magbegor is eagerly looking ahead to the challenge.

“It’s very exciting that was drafted this year by Seattle Storm. I am looking forward to getting there on the way. The WNBA is lot more physical. You have to be ready to match-up,” she said.