Mahindra promises to gift XUV 700 to Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra

Tagging M&M Ltd Executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar and M&M Ltd CEO Automotive Division Veejay Nakra, Mahindra asked them to 'keep one ready for him please'

  • Aug 07 2021, 20:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 20:05 ist
Anand Mahindra (R) had promised to gift Neeraj Chopra a Mahindra XUV 700 SUV. Credit: Reuters, PTI Photos

Moments after Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal for India at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, Mahindra group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday promised to gift the javelin thrower the company's upcoming SUV XUV700.

Responding to a follower on Twitter who asked him to gift Chopra the XUV700, Mahindra said, "Yes indeed. It will be my personal privilege & honour to gift our Golden Athlete an XUV 700."

Tagging M&M Ltd Executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar and M&M Ltd CEO Automotive Division Veejay Nakra, Mahindra asked them to "keep one ready for him please".

Watch here: The javelin throw that won India an Olympic gold

When another follower asked to give Chopra the first XUV700, not just another unit, Mahindra, an ardent sports fan, responded, "We hear you".

In another tweet, sharing a coin which had the symbol of a javelin thrower, he said, "The Javelin throw is arguably the most frequently used image for commemorative coins. We need to have one officially released depicting #NeerajChopra", tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sports minister Anurag Thakur.

