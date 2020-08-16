Malaysian Syahrin injured in Austrian Moto2 crash

Malaysian Hafizh Syahrin injured in Austrian Moto2 crash

AFP
AFP, Spielberg, Austria,
  • Aug 16 2020, 18:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2020, 18:38 ist
Openbank Aspar Team's Hafizh Syahrin in action during the Moto2 race. Credit: Reuters

Spain's Jorge Martin won Sunday's Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix marred by a crash injuring Malaysia's Hafizh Syahrin.

After Enea Bastianini fell off coming out of a bend Syahrin hit the Italian's bike at full speed, sending him through the air, smashing his bike into pieces.

The stricken Syahrin was treated on the track and rushed away in an ambulance with his team saying the rider was conscious but had an injured hip.

Edgar Pons and Andi Farid Izdihar also fell as debris littered the track.

The race was eventually restarted with victory going to Martin, the 2018 Moto3 champion.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Grand Prix
Racing
sports

What's Brewing

Birthday special: 5 unforgettable Saif Ali Khan movies

Birthday special: 5 unforgettable Saif Ali Khan movies

Suresh Raina's memorable knocks for India

Suresh Raina's memorable knocks for India

A guide to the US Presidential election

A guide to the US Presidential election

Dhoni's silent exit from international cricket

Dhoni's silent exit from international cricket

 