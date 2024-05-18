Manchester City miss out on WSL title despite win over Aston Villa

Birmingham, England: Manchester City beat Aston Villa 2-1 on the final day of the Women's Super League season, but it was not enough to secure the title as Chelsea, who hammered Manchester United 6-0 at Old Trafford, pipped them to the trophy on goal difference

Australian attacker Mary Fowler opened the scoring for City but with Chelsea netting four in the first half at Manchester United, City came out of the break knowing that they would need a six-goal swing in goal difference to clinch the title.

Rachel Daly levelled for Villa in the 68th minute but Lauren Hemp put City back in front 11 minutes later, rushing to get the game underway again in a vain attempt to catch up with Chelsea.