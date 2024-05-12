Manchester United clinch first ever Women's FA Cup with 4-0 thrashing of Spurs

London: Manchester United won the Women's FA Cup for the first time with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the final on Sunday.

Marc Skinner's side, who lost in last year's final to Chelsea, dominated the match and went ahead on the stroke of halftime through a stunning strike from midfielder Ella Toone.

A header from Rachel Williams and two goals from Spanish forward Lucia Garcia after the break sealed the first major trophy for United since the team reformed in 2018.

The atmosphere was buzzing on a sunny day at Wembley Stadium with 76,082 fans in attendance along with United's co-owner Avram Glazer and Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.