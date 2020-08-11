Mandeep hospitalised; camp to go on

India striker Mandeep Singh, who tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, was admitted to a hospital late in the night after his condition turned from mild to moderate.

"During night monitoring of vitals on August 10 (Monday) it was found that Mandeep Singh's blood oxygen level was dropping below normal which indicated that he is moving from mild to moderate severity of Covid," said a statement from the Sports Authority of India.

"SAI authorities on campus took an immediate decision to shift him to SS Sparsh multispeciality hospital as a precautionary measure. His condition is currently stable."

After the players -- both men and women and their respective support staff -- reported for the national camp here at SAI South Centre, tests were carried out on all of them. Five players -- Manpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Varun Kumar and Krishan B Pathak -- tested positive for Covid-19 last Friday with Mandeep joining that list on Monday.

With six players testing positive and aware that the virus could spread, SAI is taking all possible precautions to ensure the safety of all the campers. Players have been strictly told not to leave their rooms while food and other essentials are placed at their doorstep. Surveillance has also been increased manifold with every activity in the hostel being monitored. All the players also have to report their temperature reading and oxygen levels every four hours.

In order to keep the morale of the players high, a conference call over Zoom is conducted every morning. Players have been grouped into teams of 4-5 and they've been handed the names of a sporting legend about whom they need to research and make a presentation.

Camp to go on

A source said living in 'solitary confinement' is hard but the players are geared up for the challenge. "Confined to one single room for two weeks can be punishing on anyone. But they are coping well. They know they've been looked after really well medically, and once they tide through this quarantine phase and start training, their mood will brighten. Look at how quickly Mandeep was shifted to the hospital. I am not sure he would've got such quick medical action in his hometown. Players know they are safe here and will be looked after very well."

SAI also ruled out calling off the camp. "I just want to inform that no decision in this regard has been taken yet. An official decision will be taken soon and a statement will be issued," said a message from a media representative.