Martin wins in Germany after thrilling duel with Bagnaia

S paniard Jorge Martin won the German Grand Prix for Pramac Racing after a thrilling duel with Ducati's reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia of Italy on Sunday.

The pair crossed the line just 0.064 of a second apart, their bikes also touching in the heat of battle two laps from the chequered flag.

Martin's French team mate Johann Zarco completed the podium at the Sachsenring circuit as Ducati riders filled the top five places and eight of the top nine.

Bagnaia's championship lead was cut to 16 points as Martin, winner of the Saturday sprint, celebrated a weekend double and his first grand prix victory since the Styrian round at Austria's Red Bull Ring in August 2021.