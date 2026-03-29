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Mary Kom considers move into professional boxing

The 43-year-old, who became the first Indian woman boxer with an Olympic medal when she bronze in the 2012 London Games, is past the age eligibility to compete on the amateur circuit.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 09:02 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 09:02 IST
Sports NewsMary KomBoxing

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