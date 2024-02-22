JOIN US
sports

Max Verstappen posts fastest opening day session by wide margin

Lando Norris was a distant second for McLaren, Carlos Sainz was third with Daniel Ricciardo coming in fourth.
Last Updated 22 February 2024, 02:28 IST

Three-time defending world champion Max Verstappen posted a time of 1:31.344 on the first day of Formula One preseason testing in Bahrain on Wednesday, more than a second better than his closest competitor.

The Red Bull Racing star also led drivers with 143 laps completed, competing in both sessions. Verstappen posted the time in the final half hour on C3 compound tires.

Lando Norris was a distant second for McLaren, Carlos Sainz was third with Daniel Ricciardo coming in fourth.

Verstappen shoots for four straight titles when the season opens March 2 at Bahrain International Circuit.

Preseason testing resumes Thursday.

(Published 22 February 2024, 02:28 IST)
