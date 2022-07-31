Medal rush continues as Bindyarani Devi clinches silver

Medal rush continues as Bindyarani Devi clinches silver

The 23-year-old created a Games record by lifting 116kg in the clean and jerk after a personal best of 86kg in the snatch section

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 31 2022, 06:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2022, 06:12 ist
Silver medallist India's Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam celebrates on the podium. Credit: Reuters Photo

India's Bindyarani Devi raised her game to secure a silver in the women's 55kg category, providing the country's fourth weightlifting medal in as many categories at the Commonwealth Games.

Soon after Mirabai Chanu's gold, the 23-year-old created a Games record by lifting 116kg in the clean and jerk after a personal best of 86kg in the snatch section, totalling 202 kg on Saturday.

The gold medal expectedly went to Nigeria's Adijat Adenike Olarinoye, who lifted 203kg (92kg+111kg). She also smashed the Games record in snatch and total effort.

Local favourite England's Fraer Morrow bagged the bronze with a 198kg effort (89kg+109kg).

Also read: Record-breaking Mirabai Chanu claims India's first gold at Commonwealth Games

"It is my first CWG and I feel very happy about the silver and about the Games record as well," Bindyarani said.

Like Chanu, Bindyarani too hails from Manipur. She had won the Commonwealth Championships gold in 2019 before getting a silver in the 2021 edition.

Daughter of a farmer who also owns grocery shop, Bindyarani took up weightlifting due to her short height.

"I was into taekwondo from 2008 to 2012 after that I shifted to weightlifting. I had a height problem so had to shift. Everyone told my height is ideal for weightlifting. So I changed."

Bindyarani was in the bronze medal finish after the snatch section with a personal best of 86kg, behind Olarinoye (92kg) and Fraer (89kg).

The Indian made an unsuccessful second attempt for 115 kg before lifting a kilogram more to elevate her to silver medal position from bronze as Morrow fluffed her final 115kg attempt.

Earlier in the day, Chanu had provided India its first gold while Sanket Sargar and Gururaja Poojary had clinched silver and bronze medals respectively. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

weightlifting
Commonwealth Games
CWG
UK
Sports News

What's Brewing

Sangli burst into celebrations as India gets 1st medal

Sangli burst into celebrations as India gets 1st medal

New orchestra goes on tour on Ukraine's cultural front

New orchestra goes on tour on Ukraine's cultural front

Militant hotbed in Assam sees return of tigers

Militant hotbed in Assam sees return of tigers

PV Sindhu on her 'ultimate goal'

PV Sindhu on her 'ultimate goal'

Whackyverse | Ranveer's buff stuff

Whackyverse | Ranveer's buff stuff

 