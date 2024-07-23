Olympics 2024: Confident Chanu raring to go

The 29-year-old lived up to the anticipation on the first day of the Tokyo Olympics to open India’s medal tally with a well-deserved silver medal in 2021. This time too, all eyes will be on the ever-smiling Manipuri when she competes in the women’s weightlifting 49 kg category on August 7 inside the South Paris Arena. For someone who is not new to challenges, Chanu is looking to draw strength from the way she made it to the biggest sporting extravaganza, for a third time in a row.