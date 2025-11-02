Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsother sports

Mixed fortunes for Indians on the first day

The inaugural moves are made by FIDE President, Arkady Dvorkovich and AICF President, Nitin Narang.
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 22:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2025, 22:09 IST
Sports NewsChess

Follow us on :

Follow Us