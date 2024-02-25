'Mother' Deepika back to winning ways with two gold medals

Baghdad: Former world No.1 archer Deepika Kumari returned to winning ways 14 months after embracing motherhood as she bagged two gold in India's rich haul of 14 medals at the Asia Cup Leg 1 here on Sunday.

Indian archers dominated the field on the final day, winning all the seven finals. They also won three silver medals.

Overall, India ended with 10 gold medals, three silver and one bronze.