Muddappa becomes most-decorated motorsports athlete with dozen national titles

Earlier in the morning, Muddappa won the 4-stroke unrestricted category astride the Suzuki Hayabusa, beating arch-rival and Bengaluru mate Alimon Saidalvi, clocking a blistering 07.746s and went on to claim another first place in the 4S 1051 to 1650cc class, beating another stalwart Mohammed Riyaz of Hyderabad with a time of 7.779s.

Riyaz, who came third in the Unrestricted Class won the 551 to 850cc Super Sport class, where Muddappa could only finish third behind another Hyderabad rider Mirza Jahangir, who took second.