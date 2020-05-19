NASCAR's Pocono races might be run without fans

NASCAR's Pocono races might be run without fans

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • May 19 2020, 10:58 ist
  • updated: May 19 2020, 10:58 ist

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says NASCAR can hold its races at Pocono Raceway in late June if the coronavirus situation improves in the area, though the races might have to go off without fans.

Pocono Raceway is in Monroe County, which currently is under Wolf's strictest pandemic orders, or a red designation. But Wolf said Monday that if the county moves to yellow, then NASCAR may hold the two races as long as there are no spectators present and guidelines are followed to keep competitors safe.

Wolf on Friday said he had told NASCAR officials that his state wasn't ready to make a decision on the reopening of Pocono Raceway, which is scheduled to host races June 27 and 28. Parts of Pennsylvania have moved to the yellow designation.

NASCAR resumed its Cup Series schedule Sunday at Darlington, South Carolina, without fans. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
NASCAR
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: New norms in a new world

Coronavirus: New norms in a new world

Govt hikes medicos’ stipend, 7th pay panel for staff

Govt hikes medicos’ stipend, 7th pay panel for staff

A peek into WHO's role in the coronavirus pandemic

A peek into WHO's role in the coronavirus pandemic

 