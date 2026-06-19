Neeraj Chopra finishes fourth in his season-opening event in Doha Diamond League

<p>Doha: Forced to delay the start of his season due to an injury, Indian javelin throw ace <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/neeraj-chopra">Neeraj Chopra</a> finished fourth in the Doha Diamond League event here on Friday.</p>.<p>The 28-year-old Chopra produced a best of 85.69m in his third attempt, which placed him fourth in the end.</p>.<p>Rising Sri Lankan star and world leader Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage won the title with a throw of 88.68m, while Andersen Peters was second with 86.38. American Curtis Thompson was third with 85.99m.</p>.Doha Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra returns to happy hunting ground.<p>Chopra, however, breached the 82.61m qualifying distance set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) for the upcoming Commonwealth Games.</p>.<p>He was named in the 32-member Indian team for the Glasgow CWG (July 23 to August 2).</p>