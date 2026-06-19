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Neeraj Chopra finishes fourth in his season-opening event in Doha Diamond League

The 28-year-old Chopra produced a best of 85.69m in his third attempt, which placed him fourth in the end.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 19:20 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 19:20 IST
Sports NewsNeeraj ChopraDoha

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