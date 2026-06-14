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Neeraj Chopra named in CWG squad subject to qualification

The Commonwealth Games are scheduled to be held Glasgow, Scotland from July 23 to August 2.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 12:33 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 12:33 IST
Sports NewsNeeraj ChoprajavelinCommonwealth Games

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