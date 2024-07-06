Neeraj Chopra: The special one

Spencer Mackay stood at a distance watching his ward hurl javelins at the athletics facility of the North-West University in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

It was the first time the athlete was picking up a javelin in 12 weeks during the pre-season months early this year which began with him spending all the time in the gym. The only kind of throws Mackay’s student would do, until then, were with a medicine ball to strengthen the technique or shadow practice (simulating a movement without equipment) to firm up the muscle memory every now and then.

Wearing his spikes in more than three months, the athlete was to throw a series of three sets with four javelins in each.

“He was not throwing his maximum because he was beginning to return to throwing,” began Mackay, the head of strength and conditioning at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) in Ballari.

“On that day, I observed something which I hadn’t before. The 12 throws he made were all stuck to the ground at a 65-70 degree angle in the same area (a few feet front, back, left or right apart) like a cluster between the 65 to 70-meter range right in the middle of the sector. None wayward.

“The pattern made me realise that this man generates consistency even after a long break that may seem irrelevant to most. Other javelin throwers have to start throwing the spear a little bit earlier in the off season because they are still refining such skills. This is why he is cut above the rest,” the trainer from Scotland told DHoS.

The ward, athlete and javelin thrower the Scotsman is referring to is India’s wonder boy and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra.

The 26-year-old catapulted to fame after capturing gold at his maiden Olympics in Tokyo in 2021. But what’s more fascinating is Neeraj’s consistent medal-winning performances at the World Championships, Diamond Leagues, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and several other competitions since he broke the under-20 world junior record (86.46m) in 2016, that made him a ‘once-in-a-lifetime athlete’. His sheer dominance in a sport very few Indians ever paid attention to makes Neeraj all the more distinct.