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New mothers being helped in comeback world over but WFI blocking Vinesh: Sakshi Malik

A defiant Vinesh showed up at the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda even though WFI had declared her ineligible.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 10:15 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 10:15 IST
Sports NewsWFIVINESH PHOGAT

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