New York Islanders, UBS reach 20-year deal on arena naming rights

The New York Islanders and UBS reached a 20-year deal for naming rights for the team's new arena behind the grandstand at Belmont Park race track.

UBS Arena is scheduled to be ready in time for the 2021-22 season.

"This is just another major piece of the foundation of the Islanders, of the arena at Belmont, and Long Island and the whole New York metropolitan area moving forward," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said during a virtual press conference. "We couldn't be more thrilled to have the Islanders, this arena and the NHL associated with UBS. For Islanders fans, this is just another indication that while it's been a long and winding road, the best is yet to come."

UBS will pay the Islanders at least $275 million, Sportico reported.

The new arena will be the centrepiece of a $1.5 billion redevelopment project next to the famed race track in Elmont, New York.

UBS Arena will have a capacity of 17,000 for Islanders games and 19,000 for concerts.

Construction began in September of 2019 and was halted for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.