No need to rage against the machine

Bengaluru: It’s 11.59 pm on the final night of 1999. We're about to slip into the new millennium, but the Y2K bug has everyone on apocalyptic edge.
In 2024, those seconds, and minutes spent sweating and staring at screens to see if computers would self-combust are all but a vague memory, but the chess community from nearly a quarter of a century ago remembers those endless moments all too vividly.
Having been one of the earliest adopters of technology, they were not sure if their beloved computer programmes - there were a fair few of them by then - would survive forecasts of ‘The End’.
Now, there is a sense among a few in the community that the very technology which they wanted to keep alive over two decades ago could put an end to the sport as they know it.
“The game of chess itself is becoming more complex,” RB Ramesh, one of the most acclaimed chess coaches, tells DhoS. “Everyone has access to technology so it’s making the playing field even. It’s really difficult to get more out of the game because lots of the kids these days are already aware of all the moves and they have them memorised to a high degree. It’s actually quite hard to lose at chess these days.
“In my opinion, the evolution of tech will be very negative for the game. It has bred younger and better players, but in the long run, there will be more and more draws, reduced desire to be intuitive, and that will eventually lead to a loss in interest in the game.”
Ramesh is R Praggnanandhaa and sister Vaishali’s coach. They are among the youngest Grand Masters the country has ever seen, and they have utilised technology to their benefit, but Ramesh creates a balance for them, lest they get carried away and ignore the real-world experience of Over The Board (OTB) time.
Even in the early days of the integration of technology into chess, there were concerns of a 'takeover'. In fact, when Garry Kasparov lost to Deep Blue in 1997, the world was shaken for one of the greatest in the world had been put away by a machine which could compute 200 million chess positions per second.
While that speaks volumes of what was expected of Kasparov, it also showcases how much as human brain is capable of processing. Turns out, we are capable of more.
“Another key point from Deep Blue that has broad applications to AI and tech in general is that we often miss the early signs of inevitable machine dominance,” Kasparov said in a podcast a couple of years ago. “My loss in the 1997 rematch was a big deal, but in fact, the most important point had been already made a year earlier in our first match in 1996 in Philadelphia, which I won. But I lost the very first game of the match, and that was the writing on the wall.
“That made it clear that chess was not as special as everyone had thought. It was just another closed, complex system that would inevitably be cracked by increase in computer power. That's when that little competition window started to close. Now it's funny to think about competing with chess machines. They are our tools, not our competition.”
Now, leading players use digital engines to prepare for world championships by using complex analytical tools to identify areas of improvement and areas they can exploit to overcome their opponents.
There are pros to the learning process too since students can dump the archaic trial-and-error OTB methods and establish more structured lessons and strategies without wasting grey wells. Efficiency is the name of the game.
“I worked with the Indian team during the Chess Olympiad in Chennai recently,” says IM GA Stany. “These guys would play either bullet chess of ultra bullet chess when they had downtime. Basically, you make as many moves as you can in one minute or 10 seconds, respectively. Oddly, they all loved playing the 10-second format more.
“Honestly, I had no chance against them in the 10-second format. Actually, I didn’t have a chance against them in the one-minute format either. They were basically anticipating my moves way faster than my contemporaries would. They are much sharper and can predict a pattern much quicker. In my generation, you were taught to play time, but here, they want to find out your blunder as quickly as possible and exploit it.
“What I noticed was an elevated use of intuition, better position assessment, quicker decision-making, but the only downside is when it comes to the long game,” he adds.
Well, actually, there is a larger elephant in the room which needs addressing when it comes to the utilisation of technology in chess.
Since the advent of technology, there has been a marked spike in cheating among players, more so over the course of the last decade because chess engines have evolved faster than human gameplay has. Also, the stakes are higher.
In fact, in 2022, Magnus Carlsen accused Hans Neimann of cheating during the Sinquefield Cup. The World Champion had no evidence of Neimann’s transgressions, but he had sensed something fishy. After all, he had navigated the world of online chess long enough to know what he needed to know by now.
He was fined 10,000 euros for his withdrawal, but the community was proud of him for his stance. Moreover, Neimann admitted to cheating on-line when he was 12 and 16 years old.
Reality is that every ecosystem has a fraction of those desperate to exploit the loopholes. That doesn't necessarily mean the whole system is rigged.
Stany reckons should we look past those elements, allowing the authorities to deal with the menace, and focus on the essence, there is a lot more to gain from online chess.
“The truth is, even if you rote learn moves, your brain can only hold onto so much. I think chess is too vast for computers to abridge and reduce to binary sequences. Moreover, we can’t utilise this data-crunching ability of theirs to that degree. I think the limitation of the human brain will ensure the game goes on. In fact, AI and tech in general will help improve the sport."
Vishnu Prasanna, who only recently coached the world’s youngest Candidates crown holder in G Gukesh, insisted that technology cannot dismiss creativity on the board.
“I think once Carlsen came onto the scene, the number of draws have decreased in chess because people are finding newer ways to express themselves, and tech has facilitated this by reducing the time taken to learn the basics,” he says.
“Once the fundamentals are dialled in so early, you get to be more and more creative as you go up the ranks. I predict the numbers of IMs and GMs coming through in the next generation to get younger and younger, meaning they will also be more and more experimental with their moves and not stagnate.”
During the same Kasparov podcast which was referred to earlier, he puts out this gem: “When I give lectures on AI, many expect me to be angry or a technophobe because of my loss to a machine 25 years ago. And I admit it, I am a sore loser. But really it was a fascinating experiment and experience. Mostly, I hope others learn from my attitude. If you can’t beat them, join them. Don't rage against the machine if you can make it work for you and for all of us.”
In essence, Kasparov reckons it is Augmented Intelligence rather than Artificial Intelligence. Meaning, it’s a tool. Not something uncool.