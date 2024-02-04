No question of going back on IOA CEO's appointment, says P T Usha

Asked whether she seemed riddled with problems ever since she took charge as IOA president, Usha said, "Every time. It has to be solved. When you do the wrong thing, then you have to be scared. When you are doing right and proper then why worry on it."

Asked to comment on the latest development on the CEO episode, Usha, attending a function organised by the Delhi Sports Journalists Association (DSJA) and Sports Journalists Federation of India (SJFI) here, said: "CEO is working. I've already appointed the CEO in a very proper way and he is working there."

On whether he would continue to perform his normal duties despite several EC members reportedly wanting his removal, she said, '100 per cent (he will continue). Why not? He is a very good CEO, and because the IOC needs good ones (officials) only.