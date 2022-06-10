Norway chess: Anand loses to Mamedyarov

Norway chess: Anand loses to Mamedyarov; Carlsen surges ahead

Anand, who was in second spot behind world No 1 Carlsen after seven rounds, slipped to third with 13 points at the conclusion of the eighth and penultimate round

PTI
PTI, Stavanger ,
  • Jun 10 2022, 11:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2022, 11:59 ist
Viswanathan Anand. Credit: PTI Photo

Indian maestro Viswanathan Anand's campaign at the Norway Chess tournament suffered a setback after losing to Azerbaijan's Shakhriyar Mamedyarov in the ninth round even as Norwegian star Magnus Carlsen shot into sole lead with a win over Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

Anand showed impressive form with a victory over Carlsen to lead the standings after the fifth round but was outgunned by Mamedyarov in 22 moves in the Classical match in a Petroff Millenium Attack game late on Thursday.

As the tournament resumed after Wednesday's rest day, the 37-year old Azerbaijan player capitalised on an error from the Indian veteran to pick up three full points.

Anand, who was in second spot behind world No 1 Carlsen after seven rounds, slipped to third with 13 points at the conclusion of the eighth and penultimate round.

Read | Norway chess: Anand, Giri share honours in round six; Carlsen moves into lead

Carlsen meanwhile, defeated Vachier-Lagrave via the Armageddon after the regular classical game ended in a marathon 79-move draw. The sudden death tie-break too was a long one with the Norwegian superstar requiring 54 moves to subdue his opponent.

Carlsen is the sole leader with 15 points followed by Mamedyarov on 14.5. Vachier-Lagrave trails Anand by half a point in fourth spot.

In the other matches of the day, American Wesley So, who won the Blitz event that preceded the Classical tournament, lost in the Armageddon to the experienced Bulgarian Veselin Topalov and Teimour Radjabov tamed Hao Wang (China) in the sudden death tiebreak.

Dutch player Anish Giri, who has had a stuttering campaign, outlasted Norway's Aryan Tari in 61 moves in the classical match to score three points. The ninth and final round will be played later on Friday night.

In the Norway Chess tournament, the players take part in a Armageddon (sudden death) in case of a draw in the classical match.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Chess
Sports News
Viswanathan Anand
Magnus Carlson

What's Brewing

K-pop's BTS to release new album 'Proof' on Friday

K-pop's BTS to release new album 'Proof' on Friday

Now, Amazon will let you try on shoes virtually

Now, Amazon will let you try on shoes virtually

Groom arrives with 51 tractors for wedding in Rajasthan

Groom arrives with 51 tractors for wedding in Rajasthan

7 B'luru restaurants that host fun activities

7 B'luru restaurants that host fun activities

IIT-M deploys its septic tank cleaning robots in TN

IIT-M deploys its septic tank cleaning robots in TN

Getting the pulse right for sustainable living

Getting the pulse right for sustainable living

Bengalurean’s book makes it to Bollywood

Bengalurean’s book makes it to Bollywood

Farmers taste sweet success with exotic fruits

Farmers taste sweet success with exotic fruits

 