Odisha's Tokyo-returned hockey players felicitated

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik felicitates state's Tokyo-returned hockey players, presents them with cash awards

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Aug 11 2021, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2021, 14:58 ist
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Credit: PTI File Photo

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday felicitated the Indian hockey players of the state and handed them cash awards for their historic performances at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics.

While Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas were awarded Rs 2.5 crores each following the national men team's historic bronze-medal winning feat in Tokyo, Deep Grace Ekka and Namita Toppo were handed Rs 50 lakhs each after the women's side reached the semifinal stage for the first time in Olympics.

Patnaik also handed Lakra and Rohidas offer letters for appointment as Deputy Superintendent of Police in the State Police department during the felicitation program at the Kalinga Stadium here.

The chief minister lauded the performances of the two teams and advised them to continue their hard work and bring more laurels to the country.

The players expressed their gratitude with Lakra presenting the chief minister the Indian team jersey with signatures of all team members.

Ekka also presented the chief minister with the women's team jersey signed by all the team members.

The Indian men's team had defeated Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the country's first medal in the sport in 41 years.

The women's team, however, also to Great Britain in the bronze medal play-off.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Naveen Patnaik
Odisha
Hockey India
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo 2020

What's Brewing

In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world

In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world

Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?

Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?

How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?

How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?

The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising

The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising

Goa's disappearing Portuguese legacy

Goa's disappearing Portuguese legacy

Video game puts new spin on Aztec fall

Video game puts new spin on Aztec fall

#MeToo: Generational shift or feigned ignorance?

#MeToo: Generational shift or feigned ignorance?

TikTok tops Facebook as most downloaded app of 2020

TikTok tops Facebook as most downloaded app of 2020

Bengaluru's air quality vastly improved during lockdown

Bengaluru's air quality vastly improved during lockdown

Why eradication of Covid is more feasible than polio

Why eradication of Covid is more feasible than polio

 