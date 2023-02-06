Off-season work on driving takes Aditi to victory

Accustomed to success since she started swinging the golf club as a precocious child, the path-breaking Aditi Ashok endured a rare slump last season on the LPGA. In 26 events she competed, she missed cuts in 11 and had a best finish of T13.

This was in complete contrast to 2021 where she was the toast of the nation. Apart from three top-10 finishes and a season’s best of tied-third at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, the 24-year-old Aditi, the only Indian competing on the LPGA, had even non-golfing fans tuning into their television on a August morning as she remained in hot pursuit of a historic silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics before settling for fourth.

The major factor behind her season-long slump – probably the first in her career – following the 2021 high was the lack of yards as compared to stronger American or European women. While her short game remained strong, her driving troubles often pinned her down.

Sensing this, Aditi chose to address this seriously during the off-season in the winter and the hard work paid instant dividends as she recorded a massive nine-shot win at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open, a LET event, on Sunday. During the four rounds, she struck the ball longer, barely veered off the fairways and was impeccable around the greens. No wonder the prodigy had smile plastered across her face, delighted not only at ending a five-year title jinx but satisfied at rediscovering her mojo.

“After a lacklustre season last year I worked a lot on different parts of my game and I managed to put together a great week with all that preparation,” Aditi told DH on Monday. “So it definitely shows me that I'm heading in the right direction with my practice and training. The win in Nairobi is definitely a big confidence booster for me.

“A lot of my practice during the off-season was around speed training and getting faster with the swing speed. I felt that was going to be extremely crucial for me this season. My short game has always been rock solid and I have super confidence on the greens.

“The main goal was to add distance and accuracy to my driving and I worked extremely hard on that. I think I have picked up a few yards from that. It feels awesome when your hard work gives instant results,” added the Bengalurean who has now triumphed four times on the LET.

Aditi will now jet off to Morocco for the Lalla Meryem Cup (Feb 9-11) and then compete in the Aramco Saudi Ladies International (Feb 16-19) before heading off to the US for her LPGA commitments. Aditi says she now feels confident of triumphing there and breaking another glass ceiling.

“The fact that I played such consistent golf all week in Kenya is a massive confidence booster. This is what I would like to replicate on the LPGA.”